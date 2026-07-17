Youth assisting with investigations after Bukit Panjang arson fires; police to step up patrols

A youth is assisting police with investigations into suspected arson after two fires broke out at a Bukit Panjang HDB block on Wednesday (July 15).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the fire at Block 501 Jelapang Road at around 8.10pm that day.

A video shared on social media also showed the fire raging inside a unit while thick black smoke billowed out.

Multiple fire engines and an ambulance were also seen at the HDB carpark while residents watched the scene unfold in a second clip.

A male youth was identified for suspected mischief by fire and investigations are ongoing, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that two fires had taken place at the same block that day, in response to media queries.

The fire on the fourth floor involved a bicycle cover, while the fire on the tenth floor involved a personal mobility aid.

According to SCDF, members of the public extinguished the fire on the fourth floor using a dry powder fire extinguisher, while the fire on the tenth floor was extinguished by SCDF personnel with a water hose.

Three residents were assessed for smoke inhalation but declined to be taken to the hospital, SCDF added.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the fires were deliberately set," said SCDF.

Police stepping up patrols: Edward Chia

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Zhenghua MP Edward Chia said that three fires had taken place at the same HDB block in the past two months.

"Our Zhenghua family is understandably concerned about the possibility of mischief or foul play," he said.

While there were no injuries reported from all three fires, he said that it is "a serious matter" and that additional unreported incidents were uncovered during investigations.

Chia said that the police are "thoroughly investigating" all the cases, also encouraging residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.

He said: "Our grassroots leaders will be stepping up Citizens on Patrol, together with increased police patrols in the area, until the investigations are concluded."

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dana.leong@asiaone.com