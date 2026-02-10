'Youth drug problem remains a concern', says CNB; youngest abuser arrested in 2025 just 12

A 12-year-old was arrested for drug abuse in 2025 — the youngest that year — the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) revealed in a press release on Tuesday (Feb 10).

This 12-year-old was among 177 local drug abusers under the age of 20 nabbed by CNB, with 163 of them being new drug abusers.

In its annual statistics report released on Feb 10, CNB director Sebastian Tan stated that the youth drug problem in Singapore remains a concern.

"Half of the new drug abusers arrested were below 30 years old," he said, with statistics showing that 583 of the 1,165 new drug abusers arrested in 2025 were in that age range.

Additionally, the proportion of female drug abusers increased from 15 per cent in 2024 to 19 per cent in 2025, with one in four new drug abusers arrested being female.

Methamphetamine most commonly abused drug

The report also showed that methamphetamine, or Ice, continued to be the most commonly abused drug last year, followed by heroin and cannabis.

Among new drug abusers, 72 per cent abused methamphetamine, 15 per cent abused cannabis, while the remaining abused drugs such as ketamine and heroin.

For cannabis abusers, seven in 10 arrested in 2025 were new abusers, and six in 10 were below 30 years old.

The number of new drug abusers arrested last year constituted a 17 per cent increase from 2024, which saw 996 arrests, CNB stated.

"In Singapore, our illicit drug situation remains stable," Tan said, adding that CNB dismantled 25 drug syndicates in 2025 — including ones that misused social media to expand the reach of their drug trafficking activities, as well as those attempting to traffick drugs into Singapore.

A total of more than $21 million in drugs were seized through these operations, he shared.

Said Tan: "Drug abuse impacts lives far beyond the abuser's. Families and loved ones often silently suffer the emotional, financial, and physical turmoil of drug abuse.

"We cannot risk drug abuse becoming normalised in our community."

CNB stated that it is working closely with its partners to keep Singapore safe and drug free, with the bureau also highlighting its efforts in preventative drug education as a key component of their strategy.

"Strong support from the community, especially parents and schools, is crucial in Singapore's fight against drugs," said CNB in its release.

"We welcome organisations, partners, and members of the public who are passionate about the anti-drug cause to join us in speaking out against drug abuse, and in building a drug-free future for our children."

