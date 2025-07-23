Youth presses knife against boy's throat, forces him to strip to underwear

A video of a student, believed to be from a primary school, being bullied by a group of boys and threatened with a knife has gone viral.

The incident was captured in a Facebook video originally posted on Tuesday (July 22) at around 1pm.

In response to AsiaOne’s queries, the police confirmed that reports were lodged in relation to the incident, which occurred on July 6.

In the video, a young boy is seen being cornered by a taller male and several other boys, whose voices can be heard in the background.

The taller boy is seen pushing the victim against the wall and holding a butterfly knife to his throat.

The bully continues to verbally abuse the victim and even slaps him, before another boy — who seems to be the one recording the video — joins in and badgers him.

The victim eventually strips down to his underwear at the end of the video, and is asked to kneel on the ground before the video cuts off.

The original video has been deleted, but was uploaded to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Wednesday at 1.20pm and has garnered over 20,000 views so far.

Netizens have commented on the video, urging schools and the police to take action.

Five teenagers arrested

The police said that five male teenagers, aged between 12 and 15, were arrested on July 10 for suspected involvement in a case of rioting.

Two of the five teenagers, aged 13 and 15, were charged in court on July 16 with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt with common intention.

The 15-year-old was also separately charged with carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

Investigations are still ongoing for the other three teenagers, said the police.

Speaking to AsiaOne, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education (MOE) said that the ministry is aware of the video circulating on social media.

"Such behaviour is not acceptable and has no place in our society. The perpetrators involved are under police investigations," the spokesperson said.

The school is also providing support to the affected student and his family.

