Youth can be radicalised in a matter of days with AI, Shanmugam warns

For some youth, it may just take a matter of days for them to get radicalised from extremist content online, said Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam on Tuesday (June 2).

This is because digital platforms have increased interactivity between people and sources of extremism, with algorithms working to feed more of the same content to users, added Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Home Affairs.

"Extremist content is now very directed, it's very personalised, it's very engaging, and it's available — plentiful.

"So it has accelerated the speed at which radicalisation happens," he told participants at a Religious Rehabilitation Group event.

On average, the speed of radicalisation over the last decade has changed from two years to one, but can even be a matter of days for some, he cautioned.

With artificial intelligence (AI), these risks are on the rise, he said, sharing the story of a 17-year-old arrested in August 2024.

"He was a few weeks away," Shanmugam said. "He had made all his preparations, including buying the knives. He was going to carry out a stabbing attack, and he used AI to prepare his attack manifesto and to pledge allegiance to ISIS."

Separately, another 17-year-old was also detained by the Internal Security Department for being a far-right extremist. He wanted to conduct a shooting attack in mosques but was not able to get a gun due to Singapore's laws, said Shanmugam.

"But with technology now you can print guns if you know how to do it," he said. "So he was planning to 3D-print a gun, take it, go to a mosque, and kill Muslims."

Addressing participants at the Religious Rehabilitation Group's annual retreat at the Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa Resort, Shanmugam pointed out that their work would get "more challenging" due to factors such as technology and AI that have changed threats and the "nature of danger".

"We launched SG Secure 2026 earlier this year. The message is very simple… Everyone in society has a role to play."

He added: "Let us continue to work together, Government, community, families, to ensure that our future remains secure."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com