Youth sent to hospital after allegedly vaping and behaving erratically on overhead bridge in Bishan

A youth was sent to hospital after he was allegedly seen vaping on an overhead bridge in Bishan.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who administered aid to the youth at a bus stop along Bishan Road, said that they responded to the incident at around 8.30pm on July 16.

One person was sent to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

According to a since-deleted post shared to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Monday, he had been crossing a nearby overhead bridge when he began vaping, Mustsharenews reported.

In photographs of the incident taken by the user who shared the post, the youth allegedly took puffs from his e-vaporiser while walking, head held down.

Soon after, he was seen behaving erratically, staggering and trembling.

A separate photo of the incident allegedly showed the same youth seated on the staircase leading up to the bridge, while concerned members of the public attended to him.

One video also showed him at the bus stop, where he appeared to stumble while attempting to stand straight.

Police officers and SCDF personnel were later pictured at the scene.

Expanded hotline service to report vaping-related offences

In a press release on Sunday (July 20), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) announced that they will be intensifying surveillance and enforcement measures against e-vaporisers.

This includes an expansion of the hotline service to report vaping-related offences, which will now operate daily, from 9am to 9pm.

This comes amid a significant increase in public feedback on vaping-related offences, with the authority receiving over 3,000 reports in 2024 and more than 2,500 reports in the first half of 2025.

The purchase, possession and use of e-vaporisers are illegal under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act and offenders can be fined up to $2,000.

Possessing or using pods containing etomidate, a controlled substance under the Poisons Act that can cause permanent organ failure and hallucinations, can result in jail of up to two years and a fine of up to $10,000.

