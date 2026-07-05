Youth taken to hospital after being found allegedly vaping at Safra Jurong toilet

A male youth was taken to hospital after being found allegedly vaping inside a toilet cubicle at Safra Jurong on June 23.

Footage of the incident was posted by @sgfollowsall on the same day, and showed the young man sitting on a toilet bowl looking dazed.

He is seen blowing white smoke from his nostrils, and holding what appears to be an e-cigarette in one hand and a phone in the other.

His arm is also seen twitching, while the person filming can be heard asking if is alright.

Upon further prompting, the youth responded by raising his right hand which was gripped around the vape-like device.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at around 1.35am on June 23.

One person was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, SCDF said.

Meanwhile, Safra Jurong said a youth was found in the male toilet on the second floor at about 1.43am, in response to queries from 8World.

They added that a member of the public called for an ambulance, and the youth was assisted by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Those who commit vaping-related offences in Safra Jurong will be reported to the relevant authorities for further investigations, the club added.

AsiaOne has reached out to Safra Jurong for additional information.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (7am to 12am daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

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dana.leong@asiaone.com