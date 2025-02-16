Youths busted for riding illegal mobility devices on Punggol roads

Following a public tip-off on Feb 3, enforcement officers apprehended a group of youths seen riding modified and non-compliant active mobility devices (AMDs) on the roads in Punggol.

Four non-compliant devices were impounded in the ambush operations, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Feb 15).

In 2024, LTA detected 132 cases of personal mobility devices (PMDs), such as electric scooters and hoverboards, being illegally used on the roads.

The authority warned that first time-offenders could face fines up of to $2,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both. Their non-compliant devices will also be immediately impounded.

"LTA will continue to take firm action against errant AMD (Active Mobility Devices) users who ride irresponsibly and endanger others."

Members of public are urged to report errant device users on the MyTransport.SG app.

The number of active mobility offences has dropped since 2021.

There were 5,228 of such offences recorded in 2023, a fall of about 35 per cent from the 8,014 offences in 2021, and a 25 per cent drop from the 6,996 offences recorded in 2022, according to LTA's data.

The top three offences were riding an electric bicycle or a motorised PMD on footpaths, using a non-compliant AMD on a public path and riding an e-bike or an e-scooter without a mandatory theory test certificate.

Rules on personal mobility devices

According to the Active Mobility Act (AMA), PMDs cannot be used on footpaths, roads or pedestrian-only paths.

Non-motorised PMDs, such as kick scooters, however, can be used on footpaths.

Motorised PMDs, such as hoverboards or electric scooters, can only be used on cycling paths.

These paths are typically marked with "Cyclist" or "Park Connector Network" (PCN) logos.

