YouTuber Preetipls and brother Subhas given conditional warning by police over rap video on 'brownface' ad

SINGAPORE - Local YouTuber Preeti Nair and her brother Subhas were on Wednesday (Aug 14) given a conditional warning over their controversial online rap video made in response to a "brownface" advertisement.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said they have completed their investigations into the video, which allegedly contained offensive content.

The police said they considered the circumstances of the case and consulted the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC), and have given the siblings a 24-month conditional warning.

This means they must remain crime-free for 24 months or they may be dealt with in court for both their original and new offences.

A police report was made on July 29, after the video was posted on Facebook and YouTube on the same day.

The siblings later admitted to the police that they had produced and published the video.

"The video was in clear contravention of the Penal Code," the police said in their statement.

"If this video were to be allowed, then similar expletive-laden, insulting, offensive videos, targeted at all communities will have to be allowed."

The police added there is clear evidence around the world, including in the past week, that such paths inevitably lead to more racism, more racial tensions, and eventually, violence.