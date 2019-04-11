YouTubers challenge themselves to order McDonalds in Mandarin - get flamed instead

YouTubers and their challenges -- inane to some, but entertaining to others.

In pursuit of interesting content for their channel, one young Singaporean couple decided to challenge themselves by speaking only Mandarin throughout the span of one day.

However, a short clip of them ordering McDonald's through the phone has drawn flak from many online.

A Facebook video posted on April 7 by content creators Amos and Mingshuang went viral after netizens flamed them for wasting the time of service staff in McDonald's.

The video has since received 133,000 views and more than 300 comments at the the time of writing.

The clip shows Mingshuang trying her best to order McDonald's for supper at 12am, using her limited Chinese vocabulary. The order included special requests that required her to dig deep to find the right words.

Stuttering through much of her order, she scrambled for the Mandarin equivalent of 'McSpicy', cheese, and chicken nuggets.

Although she appeared earnest and apologetic, many felt that the video was unnecessarily exploiting operators of the McDelivery hotline.

They took to the comments to express their frustration, scolding the couple for making the lives of others difficult just for the sake of entertainment.

"Don't think it's funny at all. It's painful to watch service staff being sabotaged," read one comment.

However, there were other users who lauded the duo for taking on the challenge as they felt it was great of them to highlight the importance of using their mother tongue.

Some kind (and bilingual) commenters also included the Chinese translations of their orders, advising them to memorise them before jumping into a call with McDelivery staff.

The pair have since issued an apology in the comments section of their video, acknowledging the backlash that their clip had caused. They also denied that the stunt was a prank.

