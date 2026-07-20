'I'm sorry this has happened': Zaqy Mohamad reassures Muslim community after Faishal Ibrahim's exit

The new Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad has pledged to do his best to serve the community in his new role.

"I do so with humility and a deep sense of responsibility," he said.

Speaking to the media at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information on Monday (July 20), he shared that he would continue to engage and help to understand the needs of the Muslim community in Singapore as he assumes the portfolio.

Acting Minister Zaqy is also Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

His new appointment comes after former Acting Muslim Affairs Minister Faishal Ibrahim resigned on Monday, following admittance that his "conduct fell short" of the standards expected of a political office holder and Member of Parliament.

Paying tribute to his former colleague, Acting Minister Zaqy described Assoc Prof Faishal as someone who was "very close to the community", adding that that they had worked closely together for about two decades.

Zaqy acknowledged that the news of Faishal's resignation would be difficult for many in the Muslim community to process.

"I know many of us carry a heavy heart as we read the news about Prof Faishal today," he said in a Facebook post.

He added that many in the community would be "disappointed and saddened" by the developments, given Faishal's longstanding service and the close relationships he had built over the years.

@asiaone Newly-appointed Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad said work to help build the Malay/Muslim community into one that is united, and where every member is empowered to be the best version of themselves, will continue. #sgnews #Singapore ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

But Zaqy also urged the community to remain united and continue moving forward together.

He said the Muslim community had repeatedly demonstrated its strength and resilience in difficult moments.

"In difficult moments, we do not turn away from one another. We come together, support one another, and keep moving forward," he said.

Zaqy said he was "sorry that this has happened" but pledged to continue engaging the Muslim community and understanding its needs.

He added that his goal remained to help build "a community that is united with one heart and where every member is empowered to be the best version of themselves".

He further emphasised that the community's progress must continue.

"There is still a lot of important work ahead for us," he said.

"Together with the team, I will do my very best to serve our community and work closely with all our stakeholders in the days ahead."

On July 20, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) revealed that associate professor Faishal had interacted with a female member of the public online and had meetings with her on the sidelines of public events.

Allegations of harassment were subsequently made against each other, and the matter was handed over to police.

Following investigations, no criminal offence is assessed to have been committed, and no criminal action will be taken against them, PMO stated.

Assoc Prof Faishal also said in his statement that there was no physical relationship between him and the woman, and that he did not intend for the interactions to develop into one.

[[nid:740717]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com