Singapore Coroner's Inquiry into Indian singer Zubeen Garg's death to be held in January

Police investigations into the death of legendary Bollywood singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on Sept 19 are still ongoing but, so far, no foul play is suspected, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursdsay (Dec 18).

The police's statement was issued following Indian media reports that four men had been charged with the singer's murder in Assam state.

An SPF spokesperson said, "The case is currently still being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010. Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in Garg's death.

"Upon completion of the SPF's investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold a Coroner's Inquiry."

The inquest is scheduled for January and February 2026.

During the inquiry, the coroner will lead a fact-finding process to establish the cause and circumstances of Zubeen Garg's death, with the findings made public.

Garg was due to perform at the 4th Northeast India Festival at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sept 20.

However, he died of mysterious circumstances on Sept 19, while in Singapore.

In its statement, the SPF urged the public not to speculate and spread unverified information.

[[nid:722914]]

editor@asiaone.com