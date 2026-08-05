With great power comes... great theft? Spider-Man seat covers stolen from cinema after Brand New Day hits screens

A notice has been posted at Golden Village's GVmax theatre at VivoCity reminding Spider-Man fanatics not to take home the decorative seat covers.

The latest movie of the beloved Marvel hero, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has swung into theatres in Singapore, and some fans may have got carried away by the excitement.

In a Threads post on Wednesday (Aug 5), user seangoh80 posted a picture of a notice at a Golden Village theatre urging moviegoers not to remove the Spider-Man seat covers from the movie hall.

"Your friendly Spider-Man does not condone stealing," the notice read, urging patrons to leave the seat covers behind for the next group of moviegoers to enjoy.

The notice was also accompanied by a picture of the movie hall, showing just four seats fitted with Spider-Man themed seat covers.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson for Golden Village said that they received reports from the GV VivoCity team that some of the seat covers were taken on the film's opening day.

As a result, notices have been placed at the entrance and exits of the hall to remind patrons not to remove the seat covers.

"The seat covers are available only in GVmax at GV VivoCity," they said, adding that all spare seat covers have been used to replace the ones that were taken.

The spokesperson said: "We hope moviegoers visiting GVmax over the long weekend will leave the seat covers behind so that everyone can enjoy the full experience."

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dana.leong@asiaone.com