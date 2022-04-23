Things to do in Desaru: Explore another side of Malaysia

So for everyone who has been catching up with the news, you probably know that Johor Bahru (JB) is open for travels!

It's so accessible that I can easily just hop on a bus and enjoy a fun day trip overseas!

But going to JB can get boring after a while.

Think about it, the city life there is so similar to that of Singapore. Besides everything being cheaper, there really isn't much difference there.

With that in mind, has any of you heard of Desaru?

So apparently, a ferry service that goes directly from Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal will open soon!

Wanna get a glimpse of this interesting new place you have yet to see on your travels?

Let's see what Desaru has to offer to tourists!

1. Dive into Desaru Coast Adventure Waterpark

If you adore a day out around the wave pools and water slides, you cannot miss out on Desaru Coast Adventure Waterpark.

A few great attractions in this waterpark include one of the biggest wave pools in the world and a roller coaster ride that ends with a big splash!

Furthermore, the waterpark has multiple attractions catered to people of all ages.

There's something for everyone when you spend your day over there!

Best of all, despite being bigger and having more attractions than the waterparks in Singapore, ticket prices are almost the same.

Don't forget to grab your tickets when you make a trip to Desaru!

2. Enjoy the sun, sand, and sea

Desaru is a beautiful coastal town that overlooks the South China Sea.

Therefore, it makes sense that you would want to enjoy the best of what they have to offer.

What better way to do so than a nice trip down to Desaru Beach?

For those who want a nice relaxing break from the fast-paced lifestyle in Singapore, you can enjoy a day out in the sun or have a nice picnic with all the delicious food your basket can carry!

As for the adrenaline junkies, did I mention that there are lots of water activities you can try out while you're out by the beautiful sea?

No matter the experience, there's something you'll enjoy while you're out at the beach in Desaru!

3. Visit the Tanjung Balau Fishermen Museum

Being a coastal town, Desaru has its own history.

Located at the site of a former fishing village, you can marvel at all the interesting artifacts in the museum, each with its own story to tell.

Take a trip back in time and see the tools the fishermen used back in the day and learn of the superstitions they believed in.

Intrigued by the beauty of the sea?

Feel free to check out their Sea Gallery to learn more about how the fishermen navigated the stormy waters.

In fact, there's even a whole gallery in the museum that is dedicated to shipwrecks!

Sign up for a history lesson while you're out on your getaway!

4. Indulge in an affordable seafood feast

All that talk about going to a coastal area has certainly worked up an appetite!

Being near where the fresh seafood is caught, you have access to so many seafood restaurants.

So pick up a menu and just order all the delicious seafood you can eat with the people you are travelling with.

Since you're in Malaysia, seafood prices there are definitely more affordable than those from the restaurants here in Singapore!

Take this chance to treat yourself to a satisfying meal without the dread of seeing the big numbers on your receipt!

5. Make a trip to the animal farms in Desaru

Animal lovers will definitely enjoy a trip down to the animal farms in Desaru!

A trip down to the Teluk Sengat Crocodile Farm, which houses more than a thousand of these large, ferocious reptiles, will be a jaw-dropping experience.

If you're lucky, you might be able to hold the crocodile eggs in your hand or even interact with the adorable baby crocodiles!

Don't forget about Desaru Ostrich Farm, one of Malaysia's largest ostrich farms!

Get up close and personal with the large flightless birds. You can even pay an additional fee to ride or feed these lovely creatures.

Don't miss your chance to get close to these animals you normally don't get a chance to see in Singapore!

6. Ride around the Desaru Fruit Farm on ATVs

Having a nice meal with some delicious tropical fruits will be refreshing when you're out in the hot tropical weather!

Ride an ATV around the Desaru Fruit Farm and learn how all the different fruits are grown.

You can even pick some of them too!

Don't forget to indulge in their free-flow tropical fruit buffet, where you can try out the different types of fruits they have to offer out of the one hundred varieties of fruits grown there!

Other fun things to do at Desaru Fruit Farm include paintballing or feeding the cute animals in their petting zoo!

Be sure to sign up for a fruit farm tour if you visit Desaru!

