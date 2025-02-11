1 dead, 4 injured after business jets collide at Arizona airport

At least one person was killed on Monday (Feb 10) after a midsize business jet skidded off the runway while landing at the Scottsdale, Arizona, municipal airport and collided with another jet that was parked, authorities said.

Dave Folio, a spokesperson with the Scottsdale Fire Department, said at a press conference that at least four other people were injured in the crash.

One person remains trapped inside one of the planes and first responders were working to free them, he said, while three other people were taken to area hospitals.

Folio provided no other details and it was not immediately clear what caused the jet to skid off the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it was investigating the crash, which it said involved a Learjet 35A that skidded off the runway, which then collided with a Gulfstream 200 jet.

The incident comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of US air safety.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are probing three deadly crashes in recent weeks: the midair collision of a passenger jet and US Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington that killed 67 people, a medical jet crash in Philadelphia that killed seven people and a plane crash in Alaska that killed 10 people.

