1 killed, several injured after train derails in Denmark

STOCKHOLM - One person was killed and several people were injured when a train hit a vehicle and derailed in southern Denmark on Friday (Aug 15), Danish police said.

Pictures from the scene showed that a carriage had been torn from the train and was lying on the side, Danish TV2 reported.

Police said that of the 95 people on board the train, one was killed, and several were injured, of whom two were carried away by helicopter, the police of Southern Jutland region of Denmark said in a press release.

The incident happened when the train hit a vehicle at a road crossing, national rail system operator Banedanmark said on X.

Denmark's national railway operator, state-owned DSB, separately said it had halted all journeys between the towns of Kliplev and Tinglev near Denmark's border with Germany.

