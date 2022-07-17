1-Love: Tennis star Maria Sharapova welcomes first child

Maria Sharapova has given birth to her first child.

The 35-year-old tennis star took to Instagram to reveal that she and fiance Alexander Gilkes welcomed son Theodore together earlier this month.

Maria wrote: "Theodore VII I MMXXII. The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for."

She also added a picture of the three of them.

Maria and Alexander, 42, began dating in 2018, and got engaged two years later.

She announced the news on Instagram, writing: "I said yes from the first day we met. This was our little secret, wasn't it."

And he wrote: "Thank you for making me a very, very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you and learning from you @mariasharapova."

Sharapova got engaged to Sasha Vujacic in 2011 after two years of dating, but broke up the following year. She then began dating Gregory Dimitrov, but they split in 2017.

Squared Circles cofounder Alexander was previously married to designer Misha Nonoo, a close friend of Duchess Meghan, from 2012 to 2016.

Maria announced her retirement from tennis in February 2020, with Alexander offering his support.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "To the kindest and most professional person I know.

"Here is to you Maria, and all that awaits you in your next chapter! May you continue to inspire us all with your deep humility, self-deprecation, strength and focus. As a remarkable first chapter closes with so many extraordinary feats, we look forward to all that you will accomplish with equal grit and grace in the years to come. Proudly and lovingly, xx"