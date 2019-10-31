1 person in hospital after reported central London chemical spillage

LONDON - Emergency services cordoned off part of one of London's busiest shopping streets on Wednesday after reports of a chemical spillage that led to one person being taken to hospital.

Police said they were not treating the incident as terror-related after they were called to commercial premises on Brompton Road in London, home to many high-end retailers including the Harrods and Harvey Nichols department stores.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to hospital," a spokesperson for London's ambulance service said, adding that an ambulance crew trained to deal with hazardous areas had been deployed.

Video footage online showed cars and vans being redirected from the area.

Police said later they had lifted cordons but that officers remained on the scene.

Britain has long been on a high state of alert and is currently at its second-highest threat level, meaning an attack is considered highly likely.