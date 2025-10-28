10 stand trial in Paris for sexist online harassment of France's first lady

PARIS — Ten people will stand trial in Paris on Monday (Oct 27) and Tuesday for the alleged cyber-harassment of France's first lady, Brigitte Macron, in the latest legal action sparked by false claims that she is a transgender woman who was born a man.

The eight men and two women, aged 41 to 60, being tried in a Paris criminal court, are accused of making numerous malicious comments about Brigitte Macron's gender and sexuality, even equating her age difference with her husband to "paedophilia".

If convicted, they face up to two years in prison.

"These are tweets, posts that can be considered as harassment of Brigitte Macron," Carlo Brusa, one of the defendants' lawyers said, adding that his client was "serene".

Hundreds of thousands tweeted the claims

"He is part of hundreds of thousands, possibly millions of people who tweeted and re-tweeted this story considered as extraordinary — though less funny for Mrs Macron — a story known worldwide," he added.

Unsubstantiated claims over Brigitte Macron's gender have also been gaining ground in the United States, where Brigitte Macron and President Emmanuel Macron filed a defamation lawsuit in July against right-wing influencer and podcaster Candace Owens, centred on her claim that France's first lady was born male.

The false claims v which say that Brigitte Macron, 72, was born under the name Jean-Michel Trogneux, the actual name of her older brother — have long targeted the presidential couple, alongside criticism of their 24-year age gap.

The French first lady filed a complaint in August 2024 that led to an investigation into cyber-harassment and arrests in December 2024 and February 2025.

Brigitte Macron's lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment while the presidential office declined comment.

In September, Brigitte Macron won a lawsuit in a French court against two women, including a self-described medium, who contributed to spreading rumours about her gender.

An appeals court overturned that decision in July, and Brigitte Macron has appealed to France's highest court.

