10 wounded in shooting at New Orleans' French Quarter tourist hub

The shooting took place at about 3am in New Orleans' French Quarter on Dec 1, 2019.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Google Maps
AFP

WASHINGTON - Ten people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday (Dec 1) in New Orleans' French Quarter, a popular tourist hub, US police said, adding that two of the victims were in a critical condition.

The shooting took place at about 3am local time on a crowded commercial street near many hotels in a historic district that attracts visitors from around the world.

Police reported earlier that 11 people had been wounded but subsequently corrected the number.

There have been no arrests, and the motive behind the shooting remained unclear, but police said they had questioned one individual near the crime scene and were continuing their investigation.

"We had officers on that very block that thought they were being fired upon," police superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters.

The police said they responded quickly to the incident as extra patrols were on duty for an annual Thanksgiving weekend football game.  

The rivalry between Louisiana universities Grambling State and Southern University annually brings tens of thousands of visitors to the city.  

“We had officers on that very block that thought they were being fired upon,” police superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters.  

“Unfortunately, there were so many people out here, we were unable to determine who was actually firing shots at the time. We do not know how it started.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell tweeted that “the shootings on Canal Street early this morning were an ugly disruption of an otherwise beautiful holiday weekend.”

Pictures published on the Nola.com news website showed Canal Street littered with yellow markers denoting shell casings or other evidence.

Mass shootings have become a grim feature of life in the US, where the Second Amendment of the Constitution guarantees a “right of the people to keep and bear arms” and where gun violence claims nearly 40,000 lives every year.

More about
United States Shooting

TRENDING

Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
K-pop singer HyunA won&#039;t tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
K-pop singer HyunA won't tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Gossip mill: Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo - and other entertainment news this week
Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo
How this Singapore dad of 4 builds a strong bond with every kid
How this Singapore dad of 4 builds a strong bond with every kid
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities
Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
No more medical bill surprises
No more medical bill surprises

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
&#039;I&#039;m a little OCD&#039; - Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah share the truth about married life
'I'm a little OCD' - Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah share the truth about married life
What can you save the most on when shopping in Johor Bahru?
What can you save the most on when shopping in JB?

Home Works

House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'

SERVICES