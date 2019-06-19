10-year-old US girl conquers Yosemite's El Capitan

PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Los Angeles - A 10-year-old US girl has made rock climbing history by becoming the youngest person to ever scale Yosemite's iconic El Capitan.

Selah Schneiter, of Colorado, scaled the nearly 3,000-foot (900-meter) "The Nose" route with her father, an experienced climber, and a family friend, over five days -- and celebrated her feat on June 12 with a pizza.

"I just can't believe I just did that," an elated Schneiter said in a video that captured the moment she reached the top of the granite monolith in central California.

"Our big motto was 'How do you eat an elephant?' Small bites," she told KFSN, an ABC affiliate. "One pitch at a time, one move at a time, one day at a time."

Her father said Selah was in shock on reaching the top of the peak and broke down in tears.

"She said it was her first happy tears she's ever had," he said.

"We were tired after a long five days and camped out that night, but she was like a little kid again and wanted to check everything out, exploring almost like it was nothing."

10-year-old Selah Schneiter just made history as the youngest person to climb Yosemite's El Capitan! https://abcn.ws/2XsKqmx

Posted by ABC News on Monday, 17 June 2019

He said the pair spent time during the difficult climb on ledges "just relaxing ... talking about the world... talking about life."

Schneiter said rock climbing has been a big part of the family's life -- he met his wife while scaling El Capitan -- and Selah now plans to encourage her seven-year-old brother to follow in her footsteps.

In 2017, renowned climber Alex Honnold became the first person to climb the granite monolith without ropes or safety equipment.

His historic climb took just under four hours and was immortalized by a team of filmmakers in the Oscar-winning documentary "Free Solo."

More about

Climbing
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we&#039;re dying to try it
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we're dying to try it
Tourists can fly to Penang just for a durian buffet
Tourists can fly to Penang just for a durian buffet
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Family of late Singtel director sues drivers involved in his fatal accident for $1 million
Family of late Singtel director sues drivers involved in his fatal accident for $1 million
In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
NUS and NTU tie as Asia&#039;s top university
NUS and NTU tie as Asia's top university
Jailed: Man used sob story to molest victim
Jailed: Man used sob story to molest victim

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
5 cheap things Singaporeans buy overseas that end up being fake products
5 cheap things Singaporeans buy overseas that end up being fake products
#Joeyjios: I tried pole-dancing for the first time - and completely failed at being sexy
#Joeyjios: I tried pole-dancing for the first time - and completely failed at being sexy
BTS x Uniqlo collaboration to send K-pop fans into overdrive when it drops this week
BTS x Uniqlo collaboration to send K-pop fans into overdrive when it drops this week

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

True colours: K-pop&#039;s most unique group identities
True colours: K-pop's most unique group identities
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian
Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian

SERVICES