11 Indians dead in accident at Georgian ski resort, embassy says

TBILISI — Eleven Indian citizens were among twelve victims of an accident at an Indian restaurant in the Georgian ski resort of Gudauri, the Indian Embassy said on Monday (Dec 16).

According to a preliminary report from the Georgian Interior Ministry, the victims, which included one Georgian citizen, were found dead inside the restaurant after using a power generator "placed close to an indoor area".

The exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

Gudauri is a popular South Caucasus ski resort located north of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.

