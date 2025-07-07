Award Banner
Award Banner
world

12 Turkish soldiers killed by gas exposure during cave search in northern Iraq

12 Turkish soldiers killed by gas exposure during cave search in northern Iraq
Soldiers carrying the Turkish Flag in the celebrations of the 99th anniversary of the Victory Day on Aug 30, 2021.
PHOTO: Unsplash
PUBLISHED ONJuly 07, 2025 8:45 AM

ISTANBUL — Twelve Turkish soldiers died after being exposed to methane gas during a search operation in a cave in northern Iraq, the defence ministry said on Monday (July 7).

In a statement, the ministry said the incident took place on Sunday during a mission to locate the remains of a Turkish soldier killed during a military operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Other soldiers also exposed to the gas in the cave have been taken to the hospital for treatment, the ministry said.

[[nid:716375]]

deathsTURKEYSoldiersIraq
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.