12-year-old multi-millionaire prepares to move to Singapore after 'retirement'

Pixie Curtis, a social media personality and Australian multi-millionaire, celebrated her 12th birthday lavishly as she bade farewell to her friends at Sydney's five-star Crown Hotel.

The young entrepreneur, whose net worth is estimated to be more than $12 million, marked her retirement from her multi-milliondollar toy empire, Pixie's Fidgets, during the same party.

Pixie founded Pixie's Fidgets with her mother in 2021, following the success of another line selling hair accessories.

Pixie's Fidgets designed and sold toys that can help children struggling with paying attention to focus and channel their energy positively.

The pre-teen's luxurious party not only served as a last hurrah but also as a prelude to her relocation to Singapore.

The party hall was decorated in an all-red Singapore theme. While it is not clear when the party took place exactly, Pixie and her mother posted vibrant pictures of the celebration on Sunday.

A picture-perfect red and white cake was placed in the middle of the stage in a huge plant art piece dotted with red fans. Every seat featured a goodie bag with beautiful red flowers for every guest.

The decision to move comes after her socialite mother Roxy Jacenko, founder of the Sweaty Betty PR firm, revealed in June that the family was leaving Sydney to live with her husband Oliver Curtis in Singapore.

Mr Curtis, who currently works in Asia, spent a year between 2016 and 2017 in prison for insider trading in New South Wales.

Pixie, who has more than 140,000 followers on Instagram, wrote on her Instagram after her birthday party: "The night that was. 12 and Farewell Australia AU — Singapore SG we are coming for you!"

Pixie and her brother Hunter, nine, will reportedly attend an international school in Singapore, where the family has rented a luxury apartment near Orchard Road.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.