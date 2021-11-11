1,500 Lamborghini paraded around the world in support of Movember

Lamborghini has just witnessed the largest gathering of its cars yet, in support of the Movember movement.



1,500 Lamborghinis took to the streets around the world in support Movember's cause over the weekend Nov 6 and 7 2021, with hoods decorated with stickers in the shape of a moustache, the movement’s symbol.

The cars paraded through the streets of cities on five continents, including New York, Sydney, London, Bangkok, Rome, and Cape Town.



Customers from all over the world were invited to take part in the Bull Run, organised by 92 Lamborghini dealers in order to the cause to raise funds and spread awareness on the important issue of prevention in men's health.





Throughout the month of November, a fundraiser launched by the foundation is active on a dedicated platform The largest gatherings were held in North America, with a total of 600 cars participating in 22 states, and in the UK, where the British dealers brought 200 customers with their Lamborghinis to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.Throughout the month of November, a fundraiser launched by the foundation is active on a dedicated platform here , where donations to the movement can be made.