17kg cat in Russia dies weeks after attending 'fat camp'

An overweight rescue cat named Kroshik in Russia died last Saturday (Oct 26) after vets found cancerous tumours in his body.

Also known as Crumbs in English, Kroshik skyrocketed to fame in August for weighing 17kg — the weight of an average four-year-old child.

The feline was put on a diet and exercise regime in an animal shelter in Perm, a city near the Ural Mountains, and went viral again for attempting to escape the "fat camp".

Matroskin Shelter, where Kroshik was being rehabilitated, shared the news of the cat's death on social media.

38-pound cat caught trying to escape pet weight loss camp and got stuck in a shoe rack



via Newsflash pic.twitter.com/brw7coG6uv — Dexerto (@Dexerto) September 13, 2024

"Kroshik [Crumbs] passed away last night. This news echoes with a ringing emptiness in the heart."

Shelter owner Galiana More said that Kroshik did not display any outward signs of illness.

Last Saturday, the cat had difficulty breathing and was placed in an oxygen chamber. Despite the staff's best efforts, Kroshik died two hours later.

Kroshik's official cause of death is still pending, but vets at the cat shelter found tumours on his lungs and spleen, which they believed had triggered a multiple organ collapse.

The cat was believed to have been rescued from a hospital basement in Perm, where he had been fed a constant diet of crackers and soup, leading to the excessive weight gain.

During his time in Matroskin Shelter, Kroshik managed to shed three kg through an intense diet and exercise regimen.

He was even able to jump onto low couches and pillows, a great improvement from when he was rescued and completely unable to walk.

Mourning the feline's death, the shelter said: "This is a great loss for us, because Kroshik was a symbol of hope for everyone".

