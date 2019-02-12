19 people killed in bus crash in Russia's far east

Emergency personnel work on the site where a bus crashed it fell from a bridge in Zabaikalsk region, Russia December 1, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

MOSCOW - Nineteen passengers died when a bus skidded off a bridge in Russia's far east on Sunday (Dec 1) and plunged into a river, the local government said.

"According to updated information, 19 people died, 21 have various injuries," the local government for the Zabaikalsk region said in a statement.

Russia's emergencies ministry said in a statement on its website that the bus, travelling from the town of Sretensk to the city of Chita, 6,320km east of Moscow, fell from a bridge into the Kuenga river at around 9.38am Moscow time.

It said 43 passengers and a driver were on the bus.

A police spokesman told Russia-24 TV that the cause of the accident was being investigated.

Russia's record on road safety is one of the worst in the world. According to the country's traffic police, 18,214 people died in road accidents last year.

That is more than the 15,000 Soviet servicemen who were killed during the whole of the Soviet war in Afghanistan in 1979-1989.

More about
RUSSIA Accidents - Traffic bus

TRENDING

Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
K-pop singer HyunA won&#039;t tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
K-pop singer HyunA won't tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Gossip mill: Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo - and other entertainment news this week
Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo
How this Singapore dad of 4 builds a strong bond with every kid
How this Singapore dad of 4 builds a strong bond with every kid
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities
Trans-Cab driver loses job after punching and kicking car while hurling vulgarities
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
No more medical bill surprises
No more medical bill surprises

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
&#039;I&#039;m a little OCD&#039; - Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah share the truth about married life
'I'm a little OCD' - Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah share the truth about married life
What can you save the most on when shopping in Johor Bahru?
What can you save the most on when shopping in JB?

Home Works

House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'

SERVICES