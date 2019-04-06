19 years of sensitive data from top Australian university hacked by 'sophisticated operator'

SYDNEY - A top Australian university with close ties to the country's government and security services on Tuesday (June 4) said it had been the victim of a vast hack by a "sophisticated operator" who gained access to 19 years of sensitive data.

In a message to staff and students, the Australian National University did not say who was believed to be behind the cyber intrusion, which is thought to have started in late 2018.

But vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt said the data accessed included "names, addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, personal email addresses and emergency contact details, tax file numbers, payroll information, bank account details, and passport details."

The hack also breached student academic records.