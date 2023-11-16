2 12-year-old boys arrested in UK after man stabbed to death

LONDON — British police said on Wednesday (Nov 15) two 12-year-old boys had been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in the central English city of Wolverhampton.

Shawn Seesahai died on Monday after being stabbed on open land near a street in the south of Wolverhampton, which lies just northwest of Birmingham.

"Two 12-year-old boys were arrested last night from their home addresses on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody," West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"We have increased dedicated patrols in the area as we understand this incident will have caused deep concern in the local community," the statement added.

