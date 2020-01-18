2 Chinese nationals found dead near famous Iceland plane wreck

The Solheimasandur plane wreck is a popular tourist spot in Iceland.
PHOTO: Sikeri, CC 2.0
AFP

Two young Chinese nationals have been found dead near the wreckage of a plane that crashed in 1973, a popular tourist spot in southern Iceland, police said on Friday.

The young man and woman, both in their 20s, were discovered on Thursday after police received reports that a woman's body had been found on the Solheimasandur plain in Iceland's south, near the footpath leading to the fuselage of an old American military transport plane that crashed in 1973.

After police arrived at the site and began searching, the body of the young man was found a short distance from the woman, police said in a statement.

Authorities later confirmed that both the deceased where Chinese nationals.

"We have had very bad and cold weather on Monday afternoon and on Tuesday and it is most likely that they died from exposure to the wind and the low temperature during a hike," said Oddur Arnason, chief superintendent for the south Iceland police.

Arnason added that autopsies needed to be performed to confirm the causes of death.

Local media reported that the couple were believed to have been travelling together and a rental car was found in a nearby car park.

More about
deaths Tourist attractions

TRENDING

He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
Chinese customs seizes 23kg of frozen breast milk from woman returning from Singapore
Chinese customs seizes 23kg of frozen breast milk from woman returning from Singapore
McDonald&#039;s Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
McDonald's Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
Wendy Jacobs, wife of football icon Fandi Ahmad, takes up Singapore citizenship
Wendy Jacobs, wife of football icon Fandi Ahmad, takes up Singapore citizenship
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay
5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more

Home Works

Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains

SERVICES