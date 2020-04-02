2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Texas university campus

2 people were shot and killed and another injured at a residence hall at the Pride Rock Residence Hall, according to campus police on Feb 3, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

COMMERCE, TEXAS - Two people were killed and a third was wounded on Monday (Feb 3) in a shooting at a residence hall on the Texas A&M University campus in Commerce, the school said on social media.

The wounded person was taken to a hospital for treatment, the school said. The person's condition was not disclosed.

Officials at the campus, part of the Texas A&M University system and located about 105km northeast of Dallas, could not be reached for further comment.

The shooting is the latest in a wave of gun violence on US college and high school campuses in recent years.

The bloodshed on campus has fuelled a debate over tighter restrictions on access to guns in the United States, where the Second Amendment of the Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms.

In October near the Commerce campus, two people were killed and about a dozen more wounded at an off-campus Halloween party jammed with more than 750 party-goers, many of them students, authorities said.

"My son is safe today but tired of the nonsense on this campus!" a Facebook user named Yolanda Temple posted.

On the Texas A&M campus, students and staff were initially told to shelter in place, but the order was later lifted.

All classes at the campus, where 12,000 students are enrolled, were canceled for the rest of the day, ABC affiliate WFAA said.

SERVICES