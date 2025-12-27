2 dead in Palestinian attack in Israel, Israeli authorities say

JERUSALEM - A Palestinian assailant ran over a man and stabbed a woman and killed them both in northern Israel on Friday (Dec 26), Israeli emergency services said.

The assailant, from the occupied West Bank, was shot and wounded by a civilian at the scene and taken to hospital, the Israeli police said in a statement.

"This was a rolling terror attack," the police added.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he had instructed the military to respond forcefully in the West Bank town of Qabaitya, where he said the assailant came from, to thwart any further attacks.

The Israeli military said it was "preparing for an operation" in the area.

The Israeli ambulance service said that a teenager was also hurt in the attack and that the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene after medics were unable to resuscitate them.

