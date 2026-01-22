2 dead as rainstorm pound Greece

ATHENS — Two people died on Wednesday (Jan 21) in Greece after torrential rain flooded homes and businesses in Athens and other parts of the country, authorities said.

A woman died after being hit by a car that was carried away in flash floods in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, a fire brigade official told Reuters.

Earlier on Wednesday, a cost guard officer was washed away by the rough sea in a port in Peloponnese, southern Greece.

"Ηe fell into the sea while he was trying tie up a small boat in the harbour," said a coast guard official.

The fire brigade has received hundreds of calls to pump water out of flooded buildings in Athens. The rainstorm was expected to move to the eastern part of the country on Thursday.

