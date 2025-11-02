2 dead, several injured in shooting on Greek island of Crete

ATHENS - A man and a woman were killed and several people were injured in a shooting in a village on the Greek island of Crete on Saturday (Nov 1), in what police officials described as a family vendetta.

The suspected shooters opened fire in the village of Vorizia in the morning, the officials said.

At least 10 people were injured, according to the Athens News Agency earlier. Four people have been transferred to hospital, among them two men whose role in the shooting is under investigation, police said in a statement.

A 39-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were killed during the gun violence, police added.

A police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attack followed an explosion on Friday night at a construction site where a bomb was placed.

Crete has a history of violent vendettas between families over disputes driven by revenge, hurt honour and perceived insults.

Greece's top police officials, including the head of the police force and the head of the unit fighting organised crime, were on their way to Crete on Saturday, the official said. A police squad was expected to arrive from Athens to patrol the village.

