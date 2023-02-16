2 men missing after Australian mine collapse

SYDNEY – Search operations are on for two workers who went missing after a mine collapse in Australia’s Queensland state.

They are said to have fallen down a hole at MMG’s zinc mine.

China’s MMG on Wednesday halted operations at the underground mine after the incident, which the authorities said occurred because of a “ground collapse”.

The two workers were employed by contractor Barminco, which is owned by Australian mining services provider Perenti.

Perenti said on Thursday that a rescue team has located the vehicle used by the two employees.

The rescue team used drones, heavy underground mining equipment and video imagery overnight to locate the light vehicle which the company believed the two missing employees were driving, Perenti said in a statement.

“The situation is still evolving,” Perenti chief executive Mark Norwell said. “We continue to be hopeful that a positive outcome can be achieved.”