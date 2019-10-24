2 thumbs up - or is it 4? Odd lemur has evolved extra 'finger'

A primate called an aye-aye, which possess small 'pseudothumbs' complete with their own fingerprints, is seen in this handout image released on October 22, 2019.
PHOTO: Duke Lemur Center/Reuters
Reuters

For a strange little lemur native to Madagascar that boasts one of the most unusual hands in the animal kingdom, a "high five" is more like a "trick six."

Scientists have discovered that this nocturnal tree dweller, called an aye-aye, possesses an anatomical structure that serves as an extra thumb to go along with its five spindly fingers, an evolutionary innovation helpful for grasping small objects and branches.

This "pseudothumb", as North Carolina State University biologist Adam Hartstone-Rose calls it, represents one of the few examples since the very first land-dwelling vertebrates appeared almost 400 million years ago of a creature acquiring through evolution the equivalent of an extra digit.

It is not an actual finger, but rather an evolutionary improvisation that builds on the wrist structure, with an augmented wrist bone accompanied by a cartilaginous extension, three muscles that move it and even a fingerprint. The pseudothumb is strong, able to exert an amount of force equal to almost half its total body weight.

"The weirdest primate is even weirder than we knew," said Hartstone-Rose, who lead the research published this week in the American Journal of Physical Anthropology.

The giant panda also possesses a pseudothumb - with strikingly similar anatomy - that helps the bear with grasping bamboo.

Lemurs are among the most primitive members of the primate mammalian group that also includes monkeys, apes and humans.

The aye-aye is known for its huge bat-like ears, the largest relative brain size of any lemur, rodent-like ever-growing incisors - unique among primates - and strange hands. It has long fingers including its actual thumbs, and its middle fingers have a ball-and-socket joint like a person's shoulders - also unique among primates.

"The animals are crazy looking and their hands are so spindly that they really look like a pile of twigs. I usually describe the aye-aye as looking more or less like a mangy cat walking on spiders," Hartstone-Rose said.

"To some of us, aye-ayes are horrible looking. To others they are so ugly that they are cute. They sincerely look like something that Jim Henson created to bring an Edgar Allan Poe nightmare to life," Hartstone-Rose added, referring to the creator of "The Muppets" and the macabre 19th century writer.

The aye-aye's fingers are not great for grasping - hence the need for a pseudothumb - but are perfect for its unusual "tap foraging" behaviour. It taps on rotting wood with its middle finger and listens for voids. Using bat-like echolocation, it creates a mental map of the paths carved by grubs. It then uses its chisel-like incisors to cut holes in those tubes and uses its swiveling finger to get at the grubs.

Digital reduction has been very common in evolution, as seen in dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus rex and hoofed mammals like horses. An improvised extra digit is extremely rare, with just a few examples. Cotton rats have a pseudothumb and certain moles and extinct marine reptiles called ichthyosaurs evolved different forms of an extra digit.

More about
Madagascar wildlife

TRENDING

Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer &#039;coaxed&#039; to provide sexual services
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Man tried to rape tourist in hotel just months after serving 14 years behind bars
Man tried to rape tourist in hotel just months after serving 14 years behind bars
8 unique places to visit in Malaysia that&#039;ll make you forget about Kuala Lumpur
8 unique places to visit in Malaysia that'll make you forget about Kuala Lumpur
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door
One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Too many Singaporeans abroad? 6 cities to visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
6 cities Singaporeans should visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
Money diaries: I&#039;m a 24-year-old creative who saves $1,000 a month
Money diaries: I'm a 24-year-old creative who saves $1,000 a month
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet &amp; other deals this week
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed

SERVICES