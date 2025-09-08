2 Turkish police officers killed in police station attack, security sources say

ANKARA — Two police officers were killed and another was wounded in an armed attack on a police station in the western Turkish city of Izmir, security sources said on Monday (Sept 8).

The attacker, reported to be 16 years old, opened fire on the Salih Isgoren police station in the Balcova district, it said. The attacker has been detained, broadcaster NTV said.

Turkey has in the past been the target of attacks by Kurdish militants, Islamist groups and far-left organisations, with security forces and government institutions often among the targets.

Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city on the Aegean coast, has been hit by militant attacks in the past, including a car bombing outside a courthouse in 2017 that killed two people.

