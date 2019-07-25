20th-century warming 'unmatched' in 2,000 years

At no point in modern human history did temperatures rise so quickly and so consistently as in the late 20th Century.

World temperatures rose faster in the late 20th century than at any other time in the last 2,000 years, according to research released Wednesday which experts said undermines climate deniers' questioning of mankind's role in global warming.

As Europe sweltered in a second record-breaking heatwave in a month, the three peer-reviewed papers offered the most detailed overview of regional temperature trends dating back two millennia.

Climate variability -- the fluctuation of surface temperatures over time -- has long been the subject of debate.

While average global temperatures are currently around one degree Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit) hotter than pre-industrial times, there have been a number of periods of cooling and warming over the centuries.