21-year-old student wants to track down 'handsome' seatmate she caught feelings for; Lufthansa says no

"Catch flights, not feelings," is the catchphrase of millennials these days.

21-year-old Jomaica Alfiler, however, caught both while on a flight from Frankfurt to Seattle on Tuesday (March 26).

The Philippine-born student reached out to Lufthansa after her 10-hour flight in hopes of getting the name and contact number of her seat neighbour, whom she "hasn't stopped thinking about since the plane landed".

"Please hear me out and reach out to him for me please," wrote Jomaica in a Facebook message to the German airline.

She added, "I don't know when will I ever see him again, or did I miss my chance?"

on Facebook Hi, i was traveling from Frankfurt to Seattle and i sat right next to a lovely gentleman on the plane but i forgot to... Posted by Jomaica Alfiler on Wednesday, 27 March 2019

REJECTED

While the social media team at Lufthansa was quick to respond to Jomaica's plea, their lips were pretty much sealed.

"As much as we would like to help, our hands are tied here due to data protection," Lufthansa's social media team revealed, not forgetting to wish the flyer and her beautiful stranger a happy ending.

HOW SHE CAUGHT THEM FEELS

The "lovely gentleman", who sat next to her in 43B, sweetened Jomaica's journey by first helping her with her luggage.

"We were sitting next to each other for the whole 10-hour flight, but I didn't get his full name and contact details," she explained to the Lufthansa team.

While Jomaica hasn't found the mysterious dude yet, a same-flight passenger who sat in the same row reached out to her on Facebook, "I remember you! Best of luck in finding him - he was handsome!"

AsiaOne has reached out to Jomaica for more deets.

lynette@asiaone.com