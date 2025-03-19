3 believed dead in Switzerland as plane from Denmark crashes

ZURICH — Three people are believed to have died when a plane originally from Denmark crashed on Monday evening (March 17) in Switzerland, police from the eastern Swiss canton of Graubuenden said on Tuesday.

The victims of the crash have not yet been identified. Police said in a statement everyone on board died.

The plane had arrived from Denmark on March 13 and was on its return flight when the crash occurred, police said.

The plane came down in a populated area on the northern outskirts of the village of La Punt Chamues-ch and burned out completely, according to police.

