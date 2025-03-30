3 Chinese nationals missing from Ghana waters after suspected piracy kidnapping, Ghana army says

ACCRA - Three Chinese nationals were missing from Ghanaian waters and believed to have been kidnapped after a "suspected pirate attack" on their Ghanaian-registered fishing vessel, the West African nation's military said on Saturday (March 29)

Seven armed people boarded the ship and fired warning shots shortly before 6 p.m. (1800 GMT) (2am Singapore time) on Thursday, the military said in a statement, adding that they had stayed on board for about three hours while some crew members hid.

After the suspected pirates left and the crew came out of hiding, they discovered that the ship's captain, chief mate and chief engineer were missing, according to the armed forces.

The vessel, Mengxin 1, is now docked at Tema Fishing Harbour, the statement said. It said Ghana's navy is investigating a "suspected pirate attack".

The Chinese embassy in Accra declined to comment. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.