3 die in crash of water-bombing aircraft fighting Australian bush fires

SYDNEY - A water-bombing plane crashed in Australia’s south-east on Thursday (Jan 23), as firefighters battled a new outbreak of bush fires whipped up by scorching temperatures and strong winds.

The Canadian-owned Hercules C-130 air tanker crashed while fighting bush fires in New South Wales’ alpine region.

All three victims were American residents, Australian authorities said, adding that they did not immediately know why the plane crashed.

“Tragically, there appears to be no survivors as a result of the crash down in the Snowy Monaro area,” said Mr Shane Fitzsimmons, the Rural Fire Services Commissioner for New South Wales state.

“(The tanker) impacted heavily with the ground and initial reports are that there was a large fireball associated with the impact of the plane as it hit the ground. There is no indication at this stage of what’s caused the accident.”

Mr Fitzsimmons said the plane had been leased by Canadian aerial firefighting company Coulson Aviation, which has a second C-130 Hercules working in the Australian bush fires operation.

Coulson grounded its large air tanker fleet following the accident, pending a review to ensure there was no systemic issue like a fuel problem, Mr Fitzsimmons said.

The Canadian company has been operating under contract with the Australian National Aerial Firefighting Centre since 2000, according to the company.

Coulson said the plane was on a firebombing mission and was carrying a load of retardant. The company said it would send a team to the crash site to assist in the emergency operations.