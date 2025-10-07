3 injured after helicopter crashes on Sacramento freeway, CBS News reports

A medical emergency helicopter crashed on Monday (Oct 6) on a busy stretch of Highway 50 in the California city of Sacramento, injuring three, the air transport operator said, although there was no patient aboard.

Survivors were taken to hospital to be treated, Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty said in a post on X, after the aircraft came down near the city's 59th Street on the eastbound side of the highway.

"We are in the process of determining the details of this situation, as well as the condition of the crew involved, who were all taken to area hospitals," operator REACH told Reuters in an email.

The company provides services for the critically ill and injured across the western United States, its website shows.

[embed]https://twitter.com/SacFirePIO/status/1975439753559547992[/embed]

The cause of the crash is being investigated, said CBS News, which initially reported the incident.

Sacramento fire authorities and the regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration, did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

