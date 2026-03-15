3 Iranian women soccer players to return home after seeking asylum in Australia

SYDNEY — Three members of the Iranian women's football team who had sought asylum in Australia have decided to return to Iran, the government said on Sunday (March 15).

Australia granted humanitarian visas to seven Iranian footballers last week after they sought asylum, saying they feared persecution if they returned home after they failed to sing the national anthem at a Women's Asian Cup match.

Four of the seven members have decided to leave Australia so far. Another member changed her mind last week.

"After telling Australian officials they had made this decision the players were given repeated chances to talk about their options," Tony Burke, the Australian minister for home affairs, said in a statement.

"While the Australian Government can ensure that opportunities are provided and communicated, we cannot remove the context in which the players are making these incredibly difficult decisions," he added.

The Iranian team's campaign in the Asian Cup started just as the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran, killing the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They were eliminated from the tournament last Sunday.

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