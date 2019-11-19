3 killed in shooting at US Walmart store

Three people were shot and killed in a morning attack at a Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma on Nov 18, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

OKLAHOMA - Three people were shot and killed in a morning attack at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday (Nov 18), according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the latest in a string of deadly shootings in the United States.

A spokeswoman at the Lawton, Oklahoma, office for the patrol confirmed to Reuters by phone that there were three dead.

No other details were provided, including on the shooter, and it remained unclear if there were more victims.

The Duncan Banner newspaper, citing police sources, said the shooter was dead.

A spokeswoman for the police in Duncan, Oklahoma, confirmed the shooting but could also not provide additional information.

Walmart Inc referred questions to law enforcement.

Duncan is a town of roughly 22,000 people located about 129km south of Oklahoma City.

The violence comes on the heels of a shooting in Fresno, California, that saw at least four killed as people gathered in a backyard to watch a football game, with at least one shooter still unaccounted for.

California was also hit by a school shooting in Santa Clarita last week in which a 16-year-old boy shot and killed two classmates before turning the gun on himself, and a San Diego shooting on Saturday that saw a man kill his estranged wife and three of their young sons before killing himself.

In August, a man killed 22 people at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart and injured 26 others. He is accused of deliberately targeting Mexicans and has pleaded not guilty.

