3 people injured by man with axe in Lidl store in northern France: Media

PARIS — Three people have been injured after being attacked on Monday (Dec 12) evening by a man with an axe in a Lidl supermarket in Jeumont, northern France, local daily La Voix du Nord reported.

Two of the victims were seriously injured while the third person's injuries were less severe. The man later turned the axe on himself and also was seriously injured, the paper said, without citing its sources.

There were no immediate details on the motivations for the attack.

