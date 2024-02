STOCKHOLM — Three people were killed in a train accident late on Wednesday (Feb 28) in the Swedish town of Orebro, police said on Thursday.

Police said they had identified two of the victims, a man and a woman in their 20s, while one man remained unidentified. They were hit by the train while on foot but police had no further details about the accident.

