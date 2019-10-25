39 dead in truck were Chinese nationals: Police

GRAYS, England - British police said yesterday that 39 people found dead in a truck near London were all believed to be Chinese nationals, as officers conduct the country's largest murder probe in more than a decade.

They were given extra time to question the 25-year-old driver arrested on suspicion of murder in an investigation focused on human trafficking.

Officers searched three properties in the County Armagh area of Northern Ireland linked to the driver.

The driver has not been formally identified but a source familiar with the investigation said he was Mo Robinson from the Portadown area of the British province.

Emergency workers made the grisly discovery early on Wednesday inside the refrigerated container of a truck parked in an industrial area east of London, shortly after it had arrived on a ferry from Belgium.

The case has triggered shock and outrage in Britain, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson describing it as an "unimaginable tragedy".

The local police force said in a statement that eight of the dead were women and 31 were men.

China's Foreign Ministry said its embassy staff in London were heading to the scene "to verify the situation".

"We read with heavy heart the reports about the death of 39 people in Essex, England," the Chinese embassy said in a statement, adding further clarification was being sought with police.