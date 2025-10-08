4 missing after Madrid building partly collapses

MADRID — At least four construction workers were missing after a building under renovation partly collapsed in central Madrid, authorities said on Tuesday (Oct 7).

The three men and one woman were reported missing by the construction company in charge, Madrid's Deputy Mayor Inma Sanz told reporters.

"The upper floors collapsed and fell downwards, therefore we're talking about a very significant amount of rubble that will take a long time to clear — not just hours, but probably several days," Sanz said.

Police and firefighters were using drones and sniffer dogs to search for the missing inside the building located near the Spanish capital's opera house and the royal palace.

Two people were lightly injured while a third person was taken to hospital with a broken leg, said Beatriz Martin, an emergency services spokesperson.

The partial collapse of the five-storey building occurred inside, leaving its facade intact, Martin added.

Construction worker Mikhail was pumping concrete into the building's lower floors and was outside when the collapse occurred. He said he saw a large cloud of dust and immediately sprinted away.

"I was the first to run, I didn't care about anything else. I'll save my life first and, if I can, save others later," he told reporters.

The building was being converted into a hotel by developer Rehbilita, according to information on its website. Rehbilita did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

[[nid:723647]]