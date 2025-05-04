5 survive after plane missing for 48 hours in Bolivia

A small plane that had been missing for 48 hours was found in the Amazonas region of Bolivia on Friday (May 2) with all five occupants safe, according to local authorities.

Rescuers located the aircraft in central Bolivia, in the Beni region, and transported the survivors, including the pilot, three adults, and a child, by helicopter to the city of Trinidad for medical evaluation.

According to a Bolivian media outlet, the pilot reported that an engine failure led to an emergency landing near the Itanomas River, where they endured harsh conditions without food or water until fishermen found them.

The plane had gone missing during a flight from Baures to Trinidad.

