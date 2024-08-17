Award Banner
6 killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon, health ministry says
At least six people were killed and three others were wounded by an Israeli strike in Nabatieh city.
PUBLISHED ONAugust 17, 2024 1:19 AM

CAIRO - At least six people were killed and three others were wounded by an Israeli strike on a residential building in Nabatieh city, in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese health ministry said early on Saturday (Aug 17).

Tensions have soared in the region in recent weeks, after a deadly rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that Israel blamed on Hezbollah. Israel responded with the killing of a top Hezbollah commander in the suburbs of Beirut.

Hezbollah has also vowed to retaliate against Israel, as has Iran, for the killing in Tehran of the political chief of the Palestinian Hamas group, Ismail Haniyeh.

